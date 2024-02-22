A 7 year old girl found wandering in the streets of the Laderas de San Miguel neighborhood, in the municipality of Escobedo, New Lion.

A citizen complaint was the one that alerted the elements of the Proxpol Police Of the municipality of Escobedo in which they indicated that the minor was alone on public roads selling gum

After locating her, the police officers noticed the obvious neglect of the girl and she told them that she missed her child a lot. mother who had died two years ago.

The minor He also told the agents that he did not attend school and that he was currently living with his grandmother because his mother had gone to heaven.

Moved by the girl's situation, the authorities decided to protect her and transfer her to the facilities of the Secretary of Citizen Security of Escobedo.

Once there, the staff of the Victim Care Unit intervened to provide him with food and the necessary care. While the municipal DIF of Escobedo will try to locate the grandmother and determine her situation.