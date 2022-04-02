Guadalajara Jalisco. – Relatives of people what have been disappearedconcluded the first day of the Second Field Search Day that they carry out in the state of Jalisco, reviewing properties where could there be buried people illegally, with balance of a positive point with at least 20 bags with probable human remains.

Mothers, youth and volunteers in general gathered in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara to carry out activities to search for human remains, guided by anonymous complaints, it was in the Chulavista colony Of the municipality of Tlajomulco de Zuniga where the discovery was made on the outskirts of a farm.

The search work began at ten o’clock this Friday, where around 100 mothers, young people and volunteers from different states of the countrythey searched with picks, rods and shovels for people buried illegally, being characteristic of Jalisco, to search for it in abandoned housesinstead of places like mountains or desolate places.

Read more: They find a clandestine grave in the second search brigade for missing persons in Jalisco

That was how the search groups, led by the collective Seeking Mothers from Sonora, they returned to Chulavista, an area where last February, during the first day of searching, was the point where they located the most human remains of the 81 bodies reported in that month.

In stage 10 of this site made up of houses of social interest, for the most part, the one hundred mothers and young people, divided into four groups, excavated in the children’s park in the area, being in one of the farms or houses located in front of this recreational center where the only positive of the day occurred.

The searching mothers were accompanied by security authorities, people searchers and experts from the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences, being, unlike their days in February, protected for the first time by federal forces, specifically, the National Guard.

On the farm located at number 291 of Cerro Largo street, almost crossing with Cerro Santa Ana street, Group one, commanded by Cecilia Flores, leader of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora collective, used a backhoe in the area that serves as a garage or front yard and that was where they made the positive finding.

Once the search groups, with sighting rods, picks, shovels or, in this case, a backhoe, find some indication that shows the presence of human remains, the forensic experts are notified to cordon off the area to carry out the extraction work. and site analysis.

That was how the experts began to collect packages that could be human remains, the DEBATE team witnessing how they marked bag number 18, which means the collection of 18 bags with some human remains, without this meaning that there are 18 victims.

After the identification of bag 18, this reporter witnessed the collection of two other packages, making a total of 20 bags with evidence of human remains, confirmed unofficially by forensic personnel.

The mothers and young people of Jalisco, Sonora and other states of the republic, continued for more than nine hours, ruling out farms, where it was reported that there could be people buried illegally, without another positive finding.

The groups will continue their search this weekend, the request for security being the most requested by the mothers, well, he explained Cecilia Flores to local media, when they search for people in other entities, the authorities give them 24-hour protection, unlike in Jalisco they only give them accompaniment for the duration of the search.

Read more: God gave Baudelía a son and is looking for him to give him

They invited people to send their anonymous complaints to the social network groups of the search groups, since it is with the support of society that they will be able to better carry out the work of returning a family member to their loved ones, a break for a mother, a sister or a daughter who is looking for her family member who was disappeared.