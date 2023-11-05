Ken and Eliza Johnson, like many other American retirees who have found their home in Mexico, have discovered that this country offers a unique blend of authenticity, warmth, natural beauty and low costs of living. The choice to retire in this Latin American country has allowed them to live their retirement to the fullest.

In the heart of the region Chapala lakein the western Mexican state of Jalisco, they found a slow and economical pace of life ideal to enjoy the resources of their retirement. The choice of this destination was made from a series of options, among which were Cabo San Lucas and Vallarta Port, two of the most popular beach destinations in the country. Finally, they decided to Ajijica charming town about 45 minutes south of Guadalajara.

Ken and Eliza, a senior couple from Arizona, say they chose Ajijic because of the majestic mountains that surround it, its warm and dry climate, as well as the large community of expatriates they found on its streets.

“Ajijic captivated us with its picturesque cobblestone streets, colorful adobe houses, excellent restaurants, and vibrant arts scene“Ken commented in his story to GoBankingRates. For the first two months of their stay, they rented an apartment to evaluate the quality of life and immerse themselves in the culture.

“We never felt unsafe, and the language barrier was not a problem“said Eliza. “The calmer pace simply felt right for enjoying retirement.” Thus, they left behind the city in which they developed their professional careers and in which they raised their children, to adopt quiet streets that invite you to walk them and to discover the endless recreational activities they reserve for residents.

After decades of raising children and climbing the corporate ladder, Ajijic’s walking streets and abundance of leisure activities fit her life goals perfectly.

According to the National Institute of Migration of Mexico (INM), The number of Americans who have changed their residence to Mexico in the last 5 years has increased significantly. In 2018, nearly 10,000 Americans applied for permanent residence visas in Mexico. In 2022, that number increased to more than 22,000, a growth of more than 120 percent.

The state of Jalisco, in western Mexico, is one of the most attractive states for retirees in the US.
Photo: Ministry of Tourism of Mexico

Americans choose Mexico as their new home for personal reasons and quality of life

Mexico has long been a dream destination for Americans looking for a new beginning. For many reasons, A growing number of American citizens are crossing the border south in search of a better life.

According to a survey conducted by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), personal situations, love, retirement or the search for a more economical and healthy life are some of the most common reasons why Americans choose to move to Mexico. The survey reveals that, for many of them, retirement is the perfect opportunity to embark on this adventure, followed by the search for family ties or a love story that takes them to their new home in Mexico.

The states of Mexico that receive the largest number of Americans are a diverse mix of destinations. Quintana Roofamous for its stunning beaches and Caribbean beauty, attracts those seeking a more relaxed and sunny lifestyle. The Riviera Maya and Cancun They are two of the most popular destinations in this region.

On the other hand, Jalisco It is known for its rich culture and delicious cuisine. Guadalajara, the state capital, is a vibrant city that offers an unmatched quality of life. In southern Mexico, the state of Warrior It stands out as a refuge for nature lovers. With beaches and its exceptional natural environment they offer a perfect escape from urban life.

Most Americans who decide to move to Mexico choose to settle in large cities, such as the Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterey. These urban centers provide them with services, infrastructure and job opportunities. However, An interesting phenomenon is the constant growth of those who prefer small towns and rural communities. This approach gives them a more authentic experience, a slower pace of life and close contact with the local culture and community.

In Mexico, temporary visas allow you to reside in the country between six months and four years. To obtain permanent residency, you must demonstrate monthly income of more than US$4,300 during the last six months or a minimum balance of US$180,000 in a savings account each month for the last year.