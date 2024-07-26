According to the criteria of

This is Priya Bajaj and her husband Darshan Shah; She came to the United States when the company he works for, Google, proposed him to go to the country. He, who was working at that time as a Sony producer in Mumbai, He preferred to stay in India and maintain a long-distance relationshipas they told in dialogue with Business Insider.

The beginning was not easy, Shah looked for video production work in the media and entertainment industry, but found a very closed market for people without local contacts. However, He managed to adapt to the job opportunities in the United States and found a job at various startups, then moved to Google until being hired by Indeed, where he currently works.

Through their app, the couple offers assistance to immigrants from South Asia. Photo:iStock Share

Although the beginning was not easy for either of them, both They decided to stay in the United States and see how their work and professional life could evolve.

“In India you can work 18 hours because all you do is work”Bajaj explained, adding that “your chores are done, your food is ready. You don’t have to worry about anything, neither cleaning nor cooking.”

The main difference they feel is that Now they have more control over their timesShah said he can prioritize his health more, while his wife said he can do more things in the United States, such as creating content.

The app to help migrants who want to move to the United States

The Indian couple is carrying out a platform specializing in helping South Asian immigrants moving to the United States or seeking to do so. It’s called It’s Ok Yaar, which translates to “It’s okay, friend.”

“We are hard-working people,” Bajaj said. “We like to do a lot of things besides our full-time jobs,” he explained in an interview with Business Insider. In the app, There are guides on how to carry out procedureshow to prepare for job interviews in the United States and more.