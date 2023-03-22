Who is Paola, the girlfriend of the new Pd secretary Elly Schlein

After the photos depicting Elly Schlein with her girlfriend, many wonder who Paola is, the partner of the new secretary of the Democratic Party.

In reality, not much is known about her, also at the behest of the former vice president of the Emilia-Romagna region, who is always very private about her private life.

“I start by saying that I usually never talk and I’m very private about my personal life, but in this case I’m making an exception: yes, I’m engaged, I’ve had several relationships in the past. I’ve loved many women and loved many men, right now I’m with a girl and I’m happy as long as she can stand me ” Elly Schlein had declared during an episode of the program The siege by Daria Bignardi in one of the rare times she had agreed to talk about her private life.

The new Pd secretary, however, never wanted to reveal the identity of her partner. “Always walk side by side, that’s the important thing,” she said recently.

After the photos taken between Livorno and Florence and published on weekly Diva and Womanwhat emerged, in addition to the name of the girlfriend, Paola precisely, is that Elly Schlein’s partner is “a 28-year-old Sardinian girl” as underlined The Republic.

“They live together in Bologna and maybe they will look for a house in Rome” we still read in the gossip magazine.