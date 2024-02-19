Living on the border of Mexico and The United States can have benefits like crossing to the neighboring country to buy clothes, accessories, go to concerts and more; So two young people took on the task of listing some advantages through a TikTok video that in just six days has already accumulated more than 200,000 views.

In a nice way, a group of women who defined themselves as “border girls” recorded a TikTok video and they published it on the account of the user @kenyaverduzco0el. In the publication they told how they combine the best of both worlds and this was the result.

Women say what is the best thing about living between Mexico and the United States



In the recording you can see and hear the women list customs of the people who live on the border such as: “we are from the border and of course we line up for four hours to eat a Jack's hamburger, we are from the border, of course when we cross we say we are going to go to Walmart, we are from the border, of course we go to concerts in the United States “United instead of Mexico.”

They also delved into some characteristics of the language: “We are from the border, of course we speak Spanglish, we are from the border, of course we are going to buy our clothes in the United States, we are from the border, of course we celebrate Thanksgiving and Halloween.”

In the second half of the video, They told other characteristics of life on the border and finished with an unexpected ending: “We are from the border, of course we don't need a plane to leave the country, we are from the border, of course we know more states in the United States than Mexico, we are from the border, of course I studied international business to hang out with gringos,” they concluded.

It didn't take long for these words to go viral and generate comments to complement the video that tells what it is like to live in that areaamong those that stood out are: “We are from Tijuas and we are going to the other side… to the in & out”, “I am from the border and of course I processed my sentri so as not to wait in line for hours”, “we are from the border and when someone “When he finds out that we are going to cross, he asks us for Cheetos.”