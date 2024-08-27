According to the criteria of
It is a integral part of the Mediterranean diet, known for its positive effects on health cardiovascular and longevity. This aromatic bulb is used daily in almost all mealsbecause it provides flavor and proven benefits for the body.
Health benefits of garlic
According to the islander, Garlic contains several bioactive compounds that offer important benefits. Among them, the following stand out: sulfurated, such as allicin, which have anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants.
The research showed that It can also help strengthen the immune system.reduce blood pressure and improve cardiovascular health. In addition, it has positive effects on metabolism and can contribute to the regulation of blood cholesterol levels.
Next, Here are some delicious and versatile ways to incorporate garlic in her kitchen, using island techniques:
- Pasta spread with garlic: skordalia is a traditional Ikarian spread, made with a base of bread or potato and a large amount of garlic. It is mixed with sea salt, lemon juice or vinegar and extra virgin olive oil. This spread is ideal to accompany vegetable fritters or fried fish, such as cod.
- Salad dressingsGarlic can be the star of salad dressings. Grate it and add it to apple cider vinegar, honey, olive oil, dill, salt and pepper for a fresh dressing.
- Tasty vegetables: It is essential in many vegetable dishes. Green bean stew with garlic is a classic example. Another traditional dish is soufico, a vegetable stew that always includes garlic to enhance the flavours.
- Pasta dishes: You can transform a simple pasta dish into a culinary experience. Try spaghetti with broccoli and garlic, or skordomakaronada, a pasta with garlic and toast.
- Garlic in meat: It is essential in the preparation of meat in Ikaria, especially in goat stews.
