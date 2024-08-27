In the Greek island of Ikaria, known for its longevity and well-being, Garlic plays an essential role in the daily diet. Famous for its impressive number of centenarians, it saw how This natural food not only enriches the flavorsbut also contributes to the health of its inhabitants.

According to the criteria of

How does this key ingredient, so deeply rooted in local tradition, offers benefits for your well-being And how can you integrate it into your own kitchen? According to Diane Kochilas, a resident of the island, in conversation with the media CNBCin Ikaria, It is much more than just a condiment.

It is a integral part of the Mediterranean diet, known for its positive effects on health cardiovascular and longevity. This aromatic bulb is used daily in almost all mealsbecause it provides flavor and proven benefits for the body.

Health benefits of garlic



According to the islander, Garlic contains several bioactive compounds that offer important benefits. Among them, the following stand out: sulfurated, such as allicin, which have anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants.

The research showed that It can also help strengthen the immune system.reduce blood pressure and improve cardiovascular health. In addition, it has positive effects on metabolism and can contribute to the regulation of blood cholesterol levels.

Next, Here are some delicious and versatile ways to incorporate garlic in her kitchen, using island techniques: