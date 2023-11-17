They live in a rusty shack, without running water, hiding from the violence right outside their door, tormented by one question: Should they have listened to President Joseph R. Biden Jr.?

A year ago, Dayry Alexandra Cuauro and her 6-year-old daughter Sarah fled Venezuela for the United States taking almost nothing with them. But they quickly became separated from each other in a treacherous jungle known as the Darien Gap. For three terrifying days, Cuauro rushed over muddy hills and across rivers, panicking that her daughter had been kidnapped or suffered a fatal fall. After they were finally reunited, reunited in a flurry of kisses and tears, Cuauro took to heart the Biden Administration’s message: the journey north is incredibly dangerous. Stop and apply to come to the United States legally.

Many of the migrants traveling alongside the Cuauros simply ignored the President’s warning, dismissing it as a ploy to keep them out. They moved on, crossed the border, and quickly began building new lives in the United States.

Cuauro listened and left the migrants’ path. But a year later, all he has received is an automatic response: his applications to enter the United States legally have been sent. He checks the website and every day it says the same thing: “Case received.” Only the numbers change: 57 days. 197 days. 341 days.

Online, she is bombarded by jubilant posts from Venezuelans who have arrived in the United States — photographs of them in Times Square, wearing new clothes, eating hearty meals, going to school. Even the friend who guided his daughter safely through the jungle moved on and made it to Pennsylvania, where he now earns $140 a day as a mechanic.

Cuauro’s life is mainly limited to the two rooms of his hut. Crime and violence are so constant that he rarely ventures out. Some days there is no food, and even when there is, Sarah, now 7, often refuses to eat.

“I’m desperate,” said Cuauro, 37, asking that her location not be published for fear of being attacked.

More than a million people are caught in a contradiction central to Biden’s response to the record number of migrants crossing the US southern border. Eager to thwart a political crisis, his administration is urging and threatening people not to make the trip, pleading with Venezuelans to stay where they are and request a legal path to the United States. The Government has invited people from three other troubled nations in the region – Haiti, Cuba and Nicaragua – to apply as well, giving them the opportunity to seek refuge in the Country for up to two years in “a safe and legal manner.”

But only a fraction of applicants have been accepted, while 1.5 million or more await a response outside the United States, in a kind of immigration purgatory. Then, in September, Biden told hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who had arrived in the United States that they could stay for at least 18 months and even get jobs. Biden did so after Democratic leaders warned that big cities like New York would collapse under the weight of tens of thousands of immigrants who could not support themselves.

But for the thousands who had followed the President’s instructions, like Cuauro, it was a slap in the face. If she had ignored him and managed to cross the US border, she could have been one of the nearly 500,000 Venezuelans granted special protection.

Now, your chances of reaching the U.S. could disappear entirely. A Texas judge is expected to rule on the legal avenue she requested, and many are preparing for it to be closed. Crossing the border stealthily is also not an option, because Biden’s pardon does not apply to new arrivals, who can now be deported to Venezuela.

I met Sarah on a mountain known as Death Hill. It was early October of last year, her fifth day in the Darien Gap. She and her mother had just spent the night under tarps deep in the jungle. Hundreds of people, exhausted and dirty, some emaciated from lack of food, had slept with them in a muddy expanse next to the Caribbean Sea. Most were Venezuelans escaping nearly a decade of economic crisis presided over by an authoritarian leader but aggravated by U.S. sanctions. Others came from Haiti, Ecuador, China or Afghanistan. The Darien Gap, a forested land bridge connecting Colombia and Panama, was the only way to get from South America to North America on foot.

Sarah, Cuauro’s only daughter, was born in 2016, in the midst of the crisis in Venezuela. Friends were making it to the United States. She and Sarah needed to go too.

Sarah slowly climbed the Cerro de la Muerte, covered in mud and holding onto Ángel García’s hand. He was not her father, she explained, but a friend of Sarah’s mother, who had asked him to help the girl cross the rough terrain. He lifted her onto logs, helped her avoid cracks, and gave her talks to lift her spirits.

They assumed that Sarah’s mother was following in her footsteps. Her blisters had torn her feet. That morning, her every step had become unbearable, leading her to ask García, a fellow Venezuelan she had met on her trip, to help her with Sarah. As he held the girl’s hand, García, 42, thought of his own 6-year-old son, a boy named Andrés, whom he had left behind. Cuauro moved slowly, slipping on the rocky bed of a river. Sarah, with Garcia’s firm hand, moved forward quickly, often disappearing from sight.

Cuauro had thought they would wait for her at the bottom of the hill. But when he got there, Sarah was gone.

“Sarah! “Sarah!” Cuauro shouted, looking for his daughter in the darkness at the top of Cerro de la Muerte. Sarah was hours ahead of her, having already gone down the other side of the hill with Garcia, who hurried to find her a place to sleep. That night, Sarah shivered in the rain as he and two friends pitched a tent. She slept between them.

In the morning, friends showered her with attention. Garcia decided that the sooner she got her out of the jungle, the safer she would be. They continued forward.

On the eighth day in the jungle, Sarah and her companions arrived at a Panamanian checkpoint near the end of the forest. Upon hearing about the missing girl, officials took Sarah away. Hours later, her mother limped in, crying and kissing her.

A few days later, another shock: For months, the Biden Administration had been allowing thousands of Venezuelans to cross the southern border. The United States had few relations with the Venezuelan government, making it difficult to send people back there.

The opening had inspired Cuauro and many others to risk the trip. But just after she and Sarah emerged from the jungle, the Biden Administration announced a change. Venezuelans on the US border could now be turned back and sent to Mexico.

Cuauro and Sarah took a bus to Costa Rica, then another to Nicaragua, then walked through another forest, then took a boat, then more forest, and finally got on a motorcycle. In a matter of days, Cuauro’s sister, who had arrived in the United States months earlier, generated new hope: the Biden Administration’s legal path for Venezuelans. Getting in wouldn’t be easy. The rules required a sponsor willing to assume financial responsibility for Cuauro and his daughter.

When The New York Times published a story about the Cuauro’s journey through the jungle, readers took matters into their own hands. Five strangers formed an unofficial Cuauro committee, submitting applications to sponsor the Cuauros, and a woman in Colorado opened her home to them. Cuauro waited in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras.

As the months passed, the Cuauro committee began contacting immigrant aid groups and congressmen, seeking information on the status of the Cuauro’s applications. Was there a problem with the paperwork? Did they need to provide more information? No one could get an answer.

Sarah has grown, but she is as thin as ever. She is still in first year, not third year, as she should be, having already missed much of her education. In the evenings, mother and daughter practice English on Duolingo. Sarah’s latest obsession is learning the lyrics to the pop song “Unstoppable.”

“I put on my armor, I show you how strong I am,” Sarah sings in English. “I am unstoppable!”

Recently, a Cuauro committee member contacted her with a request. A Venezuelan who had contacted her asking for help was about to embark on the Darién route. The woman asked Cuauro to try to convince him to request the legal route.

“I did, but he wouldn’t listen,” she said.

The man reached the US border and, a few days later, crossed into the United States.

By: JULIE TURKEWITZ