The list of characters resident Evil is quite sprawling, giving fans a wide variety of personalities to connect with throughout the franchise’s decades-spanning history. Obviously, fans have come to really love some of those characters over the years, and now we know who the favorites are.

Magazine Famitsu asked his readers to vote for their favorite characters from resident Evil, which resulted in this list with the 10 most popular. Find out who managed to get on this list. We hope your favorite was included!

First place – Leon S. Kennedy with 2637 points

Second place – Jill Valentine with 1675 points

Third place – Chris Redfield with 1530 points

Fourth place – Ada Wong with 1019 points

Fifth place – Claire Redfield with 858 points

Sixth place – Albert Wesker with 731 points

Seventh place – Ethan Winters with 721 points

Eighth place – Rebecca Chambers with 377 points

Ninth place – Piers Nivans with 355 points

Tenth place – HUNK with 330 points

Via: resetter

note of author: Waiting for the result, especially with the imminent launch of the remake of resident Evil 4 but we all know that the one true queen is actually Jill Valentine.