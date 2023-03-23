With the departure of eShops from Nintendo 3DS and Wii Ua user revisited their console 3DS and purchased games and DLC that interested you before you couldn’t buy them for your system anymore. This led him to discover titles that impressed him with its functionality and outstanding performance.

And although he 3DS It’s not exactly state of the art in terms of graphics, and is mostly defined by its unique hardware (dual displays) and the effect stereoscopic 3D. This portable console was a hit in the early 2010s.

For many, the Nintendo 3DS continues to offer a unique experience with games that, in addition to good graphic quality, have a high frame rate per second. Kirby Planet RobobotFor example, it’s a late-game 3DS game that looks and plays very smooth.

Similarly, early release third-party titles like Tekken 3D: Prime Edition (60 fps with 3D on) and Dead or Alive Dimensions were enjoyable experiences that pushed the limits of the original models of 3DS.

All of this prompted the user to post a list compiling all games running at 60FPS on 3DS on resetter and there he shared his discoveries.

Physical Nintendo 3DS games running at 60fps:

Bravely Default

Bravely Second

Dead or Alive Dimensions

Fire Emblem Awakening

Fire Emblem Fates

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia

Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn

Kirby: Triple Deluxe

Kirby: Planet Robobot

Mario Kart 7

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

Monkey Ball 3D

Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate

Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate

Naruto Powerful Shippuden

New Super Mario Brothers 2

Picross 3D: Round 2

Poochy and Yoshi’s Woolly World

Shovel Knight

Steamworld Heist

Super Monkey Ball 3D

Super Smash Bros. for 3DS

Super Street Fighter IV

StreetPass Plaza

stretchmo

Tekken 3D Prime Edition

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds

The Legend of Zelda: Triforce Heroes

Digital games for 3DS from the eShop with 60 fps performance:

Air Race Speed

AiRace Xeno

Ambition Of The Slimes

bitboy!! ARCADIAN

crashmo

Dementium Remastered

Galaxy Force II

Gunman Clive

harmoknight

Ironfall Invasion

Jett Rocket II: The Wrath of Taikai

Kersploosh!

Mighty Switch Force

MOON Chronicles

Nano Assault EX Pushmo

Retro City Rampage

SEGA Ages: Outrun

SEGA Ages: Sonic 1

SEGA Ages: Sonic 2

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse

terraria

It should be mentioned that some of these games have variable rates or work better on newer models of Nintendo 3DS. Others only display 60fps in menus or in certain conditions or parts of the game. But at the moment it is the complete list of those with an outstanding performance that reaches this rate of frames per second.

