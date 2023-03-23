With the departure of eShops from Nintendo 3DS and Wii Ua user revisited their console 3DS and purchased games and DLC that interested you before you couldn’t buy them for your system anymore. This led him to discover titles that impressed him with its functionality and outstanding performance.
And although he 3DS It’s not exactly state of the art in terms of graphics, and is mostly defined by its unique hardware (dual displays) and the effect stereoscopic 3D. This portable console was a hit in the early 2010s.
For many, the Nintendo 3DS continues to offer a unique experience with games that, in addition to good graphic quality, have a high frame rate per second. Kirby Planet RobobotFor example, it’s a late-game 3DS game that looks and plays very smooth.
Similarly, early release third-party titles like Tekken 3D: Prime Edition (60 fps with 3D on) and Dead or Alive Dimensions were enjoyable experiences that pushed the limits of the original models of 3DS.
All of this prompted the user to post a list compiling all games running at 60FPS on 3DS on resetter and there he shared his discoveries.
Physical Nintendo 3DS games running at 60fps:
Bravely Default
Bravely Second
Dead or Alive Dimensions
Fire Emblem Awakening
Fire Emblem Fates
Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn
Kirby: Triple Deluxe
Kirby: Planet Robobot
Mario Kart 7
Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
Monkey Ball 3D
Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate
Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate
Naruto Powerful Shippuden
New Super Mario Brothers 2
Picross 3D: Round 2
Poochy and Yoshi’s Woolly World
Shovel Knight
Steamworld Heist
Super Monkey Ball 3D
Super Smash Bros. for 3DS
Super Street Fighter IV
StreetPass Plaza
stretchmo
Tekken 3D Prime Edition
The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
The Legend of Zelda: Triforce Heroes
Digital games for 3DS from the eShop with 60 fps performance:
Air Race Speed
AiRace Xeno
Ambition Of The Slimes
bitboy!! ARCADIAN
crashmo
Dementium Remastered
Galaxy Force II
Gunman Clive
harmoknight
Ironfall Invasion
Jett Rocket II: The Wrath of Taikai
Kersploosh!
Mighty Switch Force
MOON Chronicles
Nano Assault EX Pushmo
Retro City Rampage
SEGA Ages: Outrun
SEGA Ages: Sonic 1
SEGA Ages: Sonic 2
Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
terraria
It should be mentioned that some of these games have variable rates or work better on newer models of Nintendo 3DS. Others only display 60fps in menus or in certain conditions or parts of the game. But at the moment it is the complete list of those with an outstanding performance that reaches this rate of frames per second.
Via: resetter
