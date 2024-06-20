Sonora.- A man was linked to process and it was dictated preventive prison justified by the probable commission of crime against the animals for acts of abuse either crueltyderived from the death of two caninesreported the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Sonora (FGJES).

Is about Christian Zaid “N”, 25 years old, is detailed in a bulletin; was linked to process and put in prisongiven the test data presented by the FGJES.

According to the investigation of the respective folder, it was established that the past 5th June around 8:10 p.m., the defendant stole without authorization two Creole dogs of two homes located in the Mora Villalobos ejidoknown as Field 29in it Yaqui Valley, municipality of Cajeme, Sonora.

The defendant allegedly moved the dogs to an irrigation canal near his home; There, for no apparent reason, he hit them against the concrete floor on several occasions, causing injuries to different parts of their bodies and heads, which caused the death of the canines due to severe head trauma, it is detailed.

Once the respective complaints were made by the offended parties, various investigative acts were carried out to determine the identity of Christian Zaid “N” as the probable person responsible, for which he was apprehended by elements of the Ministerial Criminal Investigation Agency.