A woman accused of human trafficking is linked to the process, who he would have forced his 9 and 12-year-old daughters to have sexual relations with men in exchange for money, in the State of Mexico.

The Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM), accredited the probable participation of Nora Alejandra “N”, in the crime of trafficking in persons, in the modality of prostitution of others, with the aggravating circumstance of being committed against minors.

According to the investigation folder, from November 2019 to February 2022, the now detained he would have forced his two underage daughters into prostitution at an address located in the Cerro del Marqués neighborhood, in the municipality of Valle de Chalco, as well as in several hotels in the area.

The money obtained was collected by the mother, who apparently he beat his daughters In case of refusing to comply with their orders, the investigations indicate.

The Mexican Prosecutor’s Office learned of the criminal acts and began the investigations and now the agent of the Public Ministry asked a judge for an arrest warrant against Nora Alejandra “N”, for her possible involvement.

Nora Alejandra “N” was admitted to the Chalco Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Centerwhere a judge, after reviewing the evidence collected and provided by the Public Ministry agent, determined to initiate legal proceedings against him.

In addition, a period of two months was established for the closure of the complementary investigation and precautionary measure of preventive detention.

In the first eight months of 2022 the Mexico state increased the investigation folders for the crime of human trafficking, going from 114 from January to August 2021 to 172 in the same period this year, which is equivalent to an increase of 50.88%.

According to data from the Secretariat Executive of the National Public Security System (SESNSP), the State of Mexico reported 16 investigation folders related to human trafficking; on February 40, on March 25, on April 11, on May 18, on June 13, on July 29 and on August 20.