Brothers Enhau “A” and Emmanuel “A” are linked to process for allegedly being related in the disappearance of the five young people of Moreno Lakes, Jalisco.

Now linked to processthe brothers detained in Querétaro They will remain in informal preventive detention for one year.

The young people were arrested on September 6 for being related to the incineration of two people in a brickyard searched by the Prosecutor’s Office in The Sabine at the intersection with Zacatecas Royal Road in Moreno Lakesfound during the investigations of the five missing young people.

The brickyard is located just 8 minutes away of the San Miguel Viewpointplace where they were last seen five missing young people of Moreno Lakes.

Roberto Carlos Olmeda Cuellar, Diego Lara Santoyo, Uriel Galvan, Jaime Adolfo Martínez Miranda and Dante Hernandez remain missing since last August 11, since the remains located in the brickyard have not yet been identified .

Brickyard searched by the prosecution.

Enhau “A” and Emanuel “A” were arrested in the state of Querétaro and handed over to the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office (FAITH).

Due to the evidence provided, a judge decided the connection to criminal proceedings to determine his responsibility in the events.

The five friends were gathered at the Mirador San Miguel in Lagos de Moreno when armed individuals deprived them of their freedom.

It should be noted that there is another suspect, Valentín “S”, 51 years old, who was also arrested for alleged responsibility for the disappearance at the brickyard.