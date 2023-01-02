The Mexico City Attorney General’s Officeo (FGJCDMX) linked to the process Luis “N, who allegedly injured a woman with a sharp weapon, on December 28

The events occurred at a home in the San Juan de Aragon neighborhoodin the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office, for which reason the victim’s relatives notified elements of the Citizen Security Secretariat (SSC), who managed to arrest Luis “N”. Meanwhile, the woman who was attacked was transferred to a hospital for medical attention.

Luis “N” will face criminal proceedings for his probable participation in the crime of attempted femicide, whom he allegedly injured with a sharp weapon.

During the initial hearing, the judicial authority described the detention as legal; meanwhile, the agent of the Public Ministry of the Special Prosecutor for the Investigation of the Crime of Femicide, of the General Coordination of Investigation of Gender Crimes and Attention to Victims formulated the corresponding accusation and requested the link to the process for said person.

We recommend you read:

The defendant was imposed as a precautionary measure the informal preventive detention; In addition, he set a three-month deadline for the closure of the complementary investigation.

The national sum of femicides is 777 cases until October 2022, with a rate of 1.17 per hundred thousand women.

The Mexico state and Nuevo León lead the national list of most alleged crimes of femicide.

From January to October 2022, the State of Mexico registers 120 cases; Nuevo Leon 81; Veracruz 60; Mexico City 56 and Chiapas 38, according to information reported by the State Attorneys or Prosecutors.