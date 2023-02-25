A federal judge linked Mihai Alexandru Preda to the trialdesignated in Mexico as the alleged operator of the Romanian mafiafor him withdrawal of almost 5 million pesos in a cloning case.

Felipe de Jesús Delgadillo Padierna, control judge of the Federal Criminal Justice Center of the South Prison, prosecuted the European for the crimes of criminal association and violation of the Credit Institutions Lawin the modality of illegal disposition of financial assets.

During a hearing held on February 24, the provider considered that the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) offered the minimum evidence to initiate the procedure against Alexandru Preda, extradited on February 20 by the Polish government.

In the same resolution, the judge established a period of two months for the complementary investigation and ratified the justified preventive detention.

However, Delgadillo Padierna ordered the transfer of the prisoner from the Altiplano Federal Prison, in the State of Mexico, to the Federal Center for Social Readaptation Number 17, in Buenavista Tomatlán, Michoacán.

This decision was made by the judge at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, which considers it a risk to keep in the same detention center preda and her boss, Florián Tuudor “El Tiburón”, alleged boss of the Romanian mafia in the Riviera Maya.

The defendant was one of the main operators of Florian Tudor “El Tiburón”, designated as the leader of an organization that between 2016 and 2017, stole 76.7 million pesos from BBVA Bancomer ATMs, by cloning cards.

The money was withdrawn in more than 5,500 operations in Mexico City, Quintana Roo, Yucatán, the State of Mexico and Hidalgo.

Supposedly, Preda was likely responsible for withdrawing almost 5 million -of the more than 76 million stolen-, in different BBVA Bancomer branches in the country’s capital. The withdrawal would have been made from a single bank account.

According to the prosecution, this criminal group cloned bank cards through a company, which she owned, that installed ATMs.

The company used a chip in the ATMs that copied the data from the cards –mainly foreign, to reduce risks– and then cloned them to make the withdrawals.

