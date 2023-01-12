Pisté, Yucatán.- After ten days, the ejidatarios, artisans, street vendors and tourist guides of Chichen Itzalifted the closure of Highway 180, in the Pisté – Xcalacoop sectionwhich gives access to the aforementioned archaeological zone in Yucatan.

The director of the Center INAH YucatanArturo Cárdenas Chab, reported that after a dialogue table that took place in Kaua and that lasted more than four hours, the dissatisfied and the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), agreed to allow the passage of tourists to the Mayan site.

The federal official explained that after the intervention of the regional representation of the Ministry of the Interior, both parties managed to negotiate, so that as of this Thursday, January 12, the arrival of tourists would occur normally.

Due to the protest that lasted 10 days, more than 75,000 visitors could not enter Chichén Itzá, so they were transferred to izamal Y ek’balamgenerating an economic loss of more than 20 million pesos for entry to the site, however, the blockade also affected service providers and people who earn income from tourism, which is why there is talk of a general economic loss of around 40 million pesos.

Cárdenas Chab explained that at the first dialogue table it was agreed to open the road access while the petition is being analyzed, the first answers to which will be announced in the course of these days; the next meeting will be on Wednesday, January 18.

For his part, the representative of the artisans, Arturo Ciau Puc, stressed that the protest was lifted because they trust the federal government, which promised them a response to their demands, before next Wednesday the 18th.

He said that in the 10 days that the protest lasted, 1,124 people participated, all of them residents of Tohopkú, San Francisco, Chankom, Xcalacdzonot, Pisté, Xcalakoop and San Felipe NuevoTherefore, “there was a unity of indigenous peoples.”