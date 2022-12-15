López Obradorism vandalizes and subverts electoral rules and institutions.

Do not lie, do not steal, do not betray, is the seductive slogan that President López Obrador usually repeats and his devotees repeat it like parrots and parrots.

However, his Regeneration Movement dishonors the commendable commitment:

He is lying when he says that he is looking for a better democracy than the one he used to seize power.

It steals when it approves that the “aspirationists” public officials who aspire to elective positions carry out pre-campaigns and campaigns from their positions in the government (infrastructure and budget are taken for granted).

It betrays the commitment to respect and enforce the Constitution and the laws.

The shameless impudence with which the López Obradorista phalanxes have acted in Congress did not even occur during the “perfect dictatorship” of the Priate (Vargas Llosa dixit).

The package of abusive modifications to the electoral norms and authorities has the sole purpose of satisfying pathological political and sectarian appetites for revenge and nothing that is approved in a gang is to “improve”, but rather to destroy democracy.

The unconstitutional Plan B was not corrected but it was increased with “eternal life” (cast in San Lázaro), which is granted to the childishness that does not reach a minimum national vote of three percent: Morena will be able to maize them with votes so that they retain their record, a scoundrel that is done despite the fact that López Obrador suggested that the Senate correct what he called “goblin pranks.”

Unworthy and lackeys, Morenista and Moreniano deputies and senators legislate in favor of the worst that Andrés Manuel López Obrador denounced as crimes from the opposition.

The destruction of the nation that the predatory Plan B means constitutes a blow to democracy because citizens will lose their confidence in the electoral process.

In order to impose the irrational deformation of the political system, they threw away the intelligent observations of the vaunted “open parliament” by associations and specialists; the clamor of the march The INE is not touched on November 13, the alerts of international organizations and even that of its loyal coordinator in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal, who maintained consistency and announced his vote against the aberrant, unconstitutional modifications .

“It is a matter that moves me to assume it with all integrity and responsibility; including the outcomes, the consequences (…). I am a legislator, I am an academic, I am a politician and a public servant (…) I have been called to uphold the Constitution (…). “This is a reviewing Chamber and it has that constitutional obligation (…)”.

And he finished: “I am not naive and I know what I am facing …”, he said in the rostrum.

What was accomplished in Congress against the institutions of the Mexican State is so serious that it reminds me of the end of Planet of the Apes when Charlton Heston comes out of the cave, discovers the Statue of Liberty lying on the beach and yells something like “What assholes, they did it…!

#lied #stole #betrayed