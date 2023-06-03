There was a time, which already seems remote to me, in which spending the afternoon visiting bookstores and record stores temporarily cured me of all my ills. And if the internal storm was excessive, I knew that it was going to vanish by introducing me to a cinema. Those miracle formulas always worked. Record stores no longer exist, the last bookstore in my neighborhood just closed, and movie theaters are closing in too much of a hurry. And in those who resist, the billboard of recent years frequently invites depression. It is very rare to come across films that reaffirm the reasons that made me fall in love with cinema.

He used to make the patient booksellers dizzy by asking them persistently when a new book by the writers he loved was going to come out. And I get sad when I find out about their deaths. For selfish reasons. They were people I didn’t know but who with their art gave me so many happy moments. Now I will only be able to reread them, there will no longer be new installments of his fascinating universe. And the worst thing is that they are not easy to replace, even though the cultural pages and literary supplements insist on discovering exciting novels every day, preferably signed by women.

Rafael Chirbes is no longer here. But he had the detail after leaving to give us his bright, dark, stark, honest and beautiful diaries. She told that her solitary life was very deteriorated. But he was not a finished being. He still had a passion for writing and reading. Martin Amis has also left. In other words: brilliance. The elegance, the style, the causticity, the humor, the illustrated transgression. They say that the same cancer that killed his eternal and brotherly friend Christopher Hitchens was primed with him. Another unclassifiable gentleman who gave me the pleasure of the text, of intelligence, of lucidity.

