A couple from the United States decided to sell all their belongings, abandon their professions and live traveling on cruises, where food is prepared for them every day and they don't have to worry about housework. This is the story of a couple of millennials who found a way to live their own dream as world tourists but without spending a fortune.

The couple made up of Monica Brzoska and her husband, Jorell Conley made the decision to hMake your dream of traveling the world come true and since 2023 they have found a way to live on cruise ships, the newspaper stated The New York Post.

The story began when in March of last year, Monica and Jorell boarded a week-long Caribbean cruise. On that trip they considered the idea of ​​continuing traveling, so they began to look for a way to pay for it.

The couple who lives traveling on cruises around the world



But how do they manage to maintain that lifestyle? According to the aforementioned media, the equation includes several aspects, which range from the fact that they sold many of their belongings to raise funds. Besides, They have set out to spend less than US$10,000 a year and decided to rent their three-bedroom house in Memphis.

Additionally, the couple said that Before embarking on the adventure, they took a series of Carnival cruises for a week to places like Mexico, Belize, Grand Cayman and Costa Rica, so, as they are frequent travelers, the company gives them great discounts for their tours.

About how to avoid falling into monotony, they have stated that each one dedicates time alone to their hobbies on cruises but they have also defined one day a week to have a date night, during which they dress in their best clothes for dinner. in one of the most elegant restaurants on the cruise ship in turn.