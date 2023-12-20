Millions of people of different nationalities try to reach the United States in search of the so-called “American dream.” However, many Americans consider the opposite option and decide to move to Latin America looking for a better quality of life. Such as a couple from Colorado who chose Ecuador as their new residence and now they invite others to do the same.

The United States has faced various difficulties in recent years, which has affected many of its inhabitants, such as JP Stonestreet and Amelia Basista who, due to serious financial difficulties, sought their new residence in Latin America and their results have been so positive. who now have a business to help other Americans move abroad.

“I would say we have helped at least 1,000 people, if not many more, the number is growing. There is a trend of people who want to leave or at least dream of leaving because the cost of living in the United States has just skyrocket, especially since the pandemic,” he shared to Fox News Digital JP Stonestreet,

The man argues that to demonstrate the tendency of more and more Americans looking for a home outside the country Just look at the growing number of hashtags on social media like #expatlife #digitalnomad #leavingtheusa. In addition to this, the content of people who share how they have changed their lives once they left the North American country has also increased, pointing out that the American dream is now different and that everyone can aspire to a life with less stress.

According to the trend, until a few years ago, the American dream meant staying in the United States, having a good job, retiring, buying a house and starting a family. But for many that is no longer a possibility, just as it happened to JP and Amelia.

JP Stonestreet and Amelia Basista Photo: Facebook Amelia And JP

Debts forced them to leave the United States

The couple met in Denver 11 years ago and they quickly decided to build a life together. But in 2015, JP was diagnosed with a serious spinal disease that led him to undergo two major surgeries and subsequently learn to walk again. Given the situation, Amelia changed her job to one that involved less money, but with the advantage that it allowed her to take care of her husband.

Although his insurance covered most of the expenses, They began to have financial difficulties, so they sold their house and moved into a one-bedroom apartment. But still, the bills kept coming and the situation continued to get complicated. Then JP wondered if it was worth it. “The house, the cars, the American dream and all that. It's worth working all the time and having debt and not being able to spend,” he told Fox.

This is how an idea that they initially considered crazy became the best decision and they went abroad. At first they considered Mexico and Portugal, but in the end They chose Ecuador because of its low cost of living, Well, in the United States the cost of living is more than double that of the Latin country, with the advantages that it is located in the Eastern Standard Time Zone and uses the US dollar.

First they took a trip to delve deeper into the culture before making a final decision. But they assure that a few days in the city of Cuenca were enough for them to consider it their new home. In addition, their life offered them the possibility of moving since JP worked remotely and they officially moved in September 2017.

JP Stonestreet and Amelia Basista Photo: Facebook Amelia And JP

Quality of life and zero debt

According to the marriage, the low cost of living in Ecuador, allowed them to get out of debt in just three years, by allowing them to pay US$60,000 in debts and credit card loans since they spent around 70 percent less on food, in addition, they stopped paying US$1,800 for a small apartment in Denver to spend only US$800 for a three-bedroom house in Cuenca.

They are convinced that their success story can be replicated by many more Americans who dream of the option of a more relaxed, affordable and flexible life, which is why, to share their experience, the couple has a YouTube channel in which They have more than 100,000 followers where they document their life abroad with the intention of breaking the myth that a high-quality lifestyle is not possible outside of the United States.

In their networks they began to receive messages from many Americans asking them for advice on doing the same as them, so they began to sell online courses titled “Embrace the unconventional life” with the best practices for living abroad, And although they feel satisfied with their lifestyle, they accept that they made many mistakes, which is why they consider that they can be a great support for others.

His biggest advice is to have a source of income based in the United States because, if you get a job in the Latin country, you will not have the quality of life that you might expect.