An Israeli couple who he lives in the United States became news in the last few hours, after they left their home to travel to Israel. Together with her two-year-old son, they both left their home in New York and moved to the conflict zone in the Middle East to collaborate in their country’s fight against Hamas, after the attack and the taking of hostages.

While the world has its eyes on what is happening in Gaza and repatriation flights and the departure of thousands of people from the region are carried out, the couple living in the US decided to take the opposite path. In an interview given to cnndecided to tell their decision and explain the reasons why they traveled to the conflict zone.

Gal and Adam, both Israelis, had been living in New York for five years. When the Hamas attack broke out, the woman said that she received countless calls and messages from friends who were in the Middle Eastern country. At first, she was relieved that she and her family were away from Israel. However, as the hours passed, the situation changed.

They left the United States to fight in Israel

Following the military response of the country whose prime minister is Benjamin Netanyahu and the hostages who are still in the custody of the Palestinian terrorist group, The couple wanted to be there to collaborate with their efforts. “If I don’t go to Israel now, am I really Israeli?”Gal reflected.

The couple left their home in the United States to join the Israeli military forces

In their testimony, Adam stated that they are aware of the risk they and their US-born son are taking by getting involved in this situation. Despite this, he expressed that he considers it absolutely necessary to participate in the defense of Israel. Beyond the life they currently lead, both have a military past in Israeli territory. Gal was part of the air force, while Adam was in the Special Forces.

After enlisting as reserves, both traveled to Israel. As soon as they arrived, they left their little son in the care of their grandparents and made themselves available to the authorities to carry out any tasks required.