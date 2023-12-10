For Marcela Caballero and Gabriel Núñez, a couple originally from Texas, a story that began as a dream of retreating by the sea in the paradisiacal town of Tulumin the southeastern Mexican state of Quintana Roo, ended in tragedy. A devastating explosion in their apartment took their lives on November 18.

Marcela and Gabriel, a couple of Mexican-American origin, had dedicated years of hard work to fulfill their long-awaited dream of acquiring an apartment in this Caribbean paradise. With the keys in hand since August 2023, they had returned in November to furnish and equip their home, located with a privileged view of the beach and modern decoration.

However, the promising adventure turned into a nightmare when, in the quiet night, A domestic gas leak triggered an explosion that destroyed their home and forever changed the couple’s fate.. Although firefighters and paramedics managed to rescue them from the burning building, the aftermath was devastating.

Marcela suffered second and third degree burns that covered 85 percent of her body, while Gabriel battled almost total burns. The couple was rushed to medical care centers, but their fight for life was fruitless. Marcela died on November 24, followed by Gabriel on the 29th.

The family seeks justice for the gas leak that caused the explosion, which could have been avoided

The community unites in support of the family of the victims of the explosion in Tulum

The tragedy shocked the community and, especially, the couple’s children, who now face the difficult grieving process. The family, seeking support to face this painful reality, started a GoFundMe campaign that has already raised more than US$19,000.

The explosion could have been avoided according to relatives, who claim that the construction company had ignored previous complaints from neighbors about odors and gas leaks in the building. This has led Marcela and Gabriel’s children to embark on a legal battle in search of justice.

The lives of Marcela and Gabriel went out in an instant, but the flame of their memory burns in the fight for the responsibility of the construction company and the prevention of future similar tragedies. This tragedy is a reminder of the importance of safety in building construction.

In this difficult time, the community has come together to support the family through the GoFundMe campaign. The upcoming legal battle seeks justice for Marcela and Gabriel, and to raise awareness that safety is a priority in the construction of homes.