There is no perfect place to live, but there is the one that best suits your tastes. This is demonstrated by the experience of Nancy and Jim Cotton, two Americans, 60 and 66 years old, respectively, who decided to leave Texas for different reasons and chose a state that perfectly suited their ideals.

Although many may think that moving at the age of 59 after a lifetime of living in the same city may be strange, this couple is a clear example that sometimes there are plenty of reasons to make a decision of this caliber.

“There is something quite mythical about living in Texas. “You can’t imagine living anywhere else,” Nancy told Business Insider. However, he pointed out that with Jim they were tempted to try something newgiven that in his state nothing was new anymore.

The move

The final decision was made in 2022, at a time when They paid $24,000 a year in property taxes and the heat became more and more unbearable. “We wanted to live in a place with seasons and somewhere between our children’s homes in Connecticut and Texas,” the 60-year-old added.

The absence of the income tax was not enough to retain them in the southern state. They were looking for a place that would allow them to save. So, they bought a cabin 15 minutes north of Ellijay, Georgia.

This is Ellijay, the place that Jim and Nancy chose in Georgia

New life

Ellijay It is a tourist town in the middle of the mountains, with wineries and apple plantations. But what attracted them most to this location is lowest cost of living for retirees.

There, they bought a 2800 square meter property for $696,000 and do not pay a mortgage, which generates a savings of 3000 dollars per month. The thing is that the county they are in has an exemption for seniors, so they pay US$1,599 per year for property tax and, in relation to water, while in Texas they had to allocate US$300 per month, in Ellijay it is a community good, therefore, is free.

The area of Leander, Texas where they lived was very popular and property prices were increasing more and more. This allowed them to sell the house they had bought for US$695,000 in 2015 for US$1.5 million.

In Ellijay they found a lower cost of living and friendly people

Jim analyzed that Texas is a place with great opportunities, a characteristic reserved for young peopleboth for its job offers and the cost of living.

Nancy, for her part, stated that Moving at their age was scary at first., although now they have a better quality of life. “I like this place and it is very nice. The people are polite and kind,” she concluded.