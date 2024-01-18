Many aspire to the American dream, the possibility of living and working in the United States, earning dollars and sending money to family so that everyone has a better quality of life. However, if it comes to meeting that goal, that is not the only option. A program called Safe Mobility is allowing certain Latinos to move to Europe legally and with work.

74 refugees from Nicaragua chose to join the Safe Mobility program promoted by the government of US President Joe Biden, aimed at guaranteeing legal avenues for migration to the United States, but which In this case it gave them the possibility of going to Spain, country they arrived in December.

Thanks to an agreement between the Spanish and American governments, Latinos were received as refugees. According to the Accem foundation, which managed the process, the people who make up 25 families have been employed in a photovoltaic park in Villalba de los Alcores, in Valladolid.

In addition to the benefit of arriving with work in the European country, the Non-Governmental Organization has provided refugees with advice so that minors can attend school, to obtain a health card and other documents, as well as legal and psychological care, in if necessary, all with the intention of integrating them into the social and work environment.

It's important pointing that The benefit is part of a pilot project that was born as an agreement between Spain, the United States and Costa Rica, country in which Nicaraguans lived after having left their nation of origin.

Relocation of Latinos in Spain

As part of the program, The 74 people who arrived in Spain were placed in one of the regions known as “emptied Spain.” due to high rates of emigration to large cities.

That is why Valladolid was chosen where, according to information from Univision, 130,000 inhabitants have been lost in the last ten years, but now it is planned that the community will continue to prosper with the arrival of foreigners. Thus, around 20 people from the refugee group were located in a town of only 4,000 inhabitants called Medina de Rioseco, in facilities paid for by the Spanish administration. Although Once they receive their first salary, they should start looking for a rental in the area.

It is important to note that the beneficiaries of this program began their process to request asylum in the United States and it was the Biden administration that offered them the possibility of emigrating to Europe. Likewise, the US State Department stated to Univision that to date there have been 165 people who have been sent to Spain under the Safe Mobility initiative and that they expect the number to rise to 285 refugees.

It should be noted that The Safe Mobility program has offices in Colombia, Guatemala and Ecuador and is intended to support Cuban, Haitian, Venezuelan, Nicaraguan, Colombian and Guatemalan migrants.