The sad story of the dog abandoned near the garbage cans: he stayed there for 3 long days

Today we decided to tell you about one history really sad, it broke our hearts. The protagonist is a poor dog which unfortunately was left tied to a dumpster for 3 long days. The locals were not interested in him at all and this is the saddest part of the story.

We all need to be aware that the suffering that some puppies are forced to live, they really are terrible.

This poor little dog has brought back gods trauma which are impossible to forget, but now after so much he has found, he too has had his happy ending.

A volunteer from the association Stray Rescue, one day he was passing in a neighborhood, since he had to do some commissions. Everything seemed to proceed normally.

At one point, however, he noticed something from afar moved near the garbage cans. He actually believed it was one envelope that swayed with the wind.

However, as soon as he got close, he made the terrible discovery. Tied to those buckets was a poor dog, who had one very confined space in which to move. His gaze was sad and dull, given what he was experiencing.

The rescue of the abandoned dog and its happy ending

The boy obviously couldn’t let him in that state. In fact, he immediately intervened for help him. He tried asking around if anyone had any useful information, but everyone has it closed the door in your face.

Eventually, a woman confessed to him truth. The puppy had been abandoned for 3 long days. Here is the video of the story below:

From the moment the boy intervened, several months have now passed. The dog fortunately received all care he needed and a little while ago the guys in a post on social media, informed everyone that he also has found a family, who is giving him everything he has never had in his life.