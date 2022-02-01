The long recovery of Little Horse, the dog abandoned in a landfill in desperate conditions

After so much suffering, Little Horse he is finally back to being well, but this dog has had a truly dramatic experience. Unfortunately, many animals are forced to suffer truly terrible cruelties, which are also very difficult to forget.

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

It is not always easy to find one happy ending for each puppy. Some fail to to survive to be able to meet a loving family.

The little Little Horse, for example, has experienced something really terrible, but thanks to care and love received, it is back to being fine. The story began when the volunteers of Humane Society, in China, they learned of its existence through a report.

A woman who lives next to one rubbish dump, one day he heard an unusual noise. Of course she soon went to see, but the moment she got close to a pile of trash, she went there sad discovery.

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

Some evil person, he had thrown the puppy and they only desired his death. His condition was so bad that he was unable to standing and she couldn’t stop crying from the pain she was feeling.

The boys in hearing the severity of the story, they were shocked. In fact, after taking all the necessary equipment, they soon went to see. But they didn’t expect to find such a thing.

Little Horse’s serious condition and recovery

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

The little dog when he was near the volunteers, he was scared. But he just couldn’t escape. His eyes were very sad because of what he was experiencing. Also, during the car journey from the landfill to the veterinary clinic, the dog does not have never stopped crying.

The vet immediately subjected him to a thorough examination and it was at that point that the sad reality emerged. Had several broken bones, open wounds in many parts of the body and it was too much weak. His road to recovery was long and uphill. Here is the video of her story below:

In this new place, Little Horse has met love. In fact, thanks to all the attention he has received, he has returned to feel good. Now he is looking for a forever home but see it happy it’s really beautiful for everyone.