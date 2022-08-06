Puebla.- One grandmother was abandoned inside cardboard boxes in the streets of Puebla capital, presumably for his own familya fact that has caused indignation by the indolence of the act.

According to local media, it was on Thursday, August 4, 2022 when the older woman she was abandoned to her fate on the street December 25 in the Joaquín Colombres neighborhood, in the municipality of Puebla.

Neighbors of the place realized that the granny was lying on blankets inside boxes of cardboard in front of a stationery store, so they notified the authorities to offer him support, while offering him bread and coffee.

The inhabitants of the area assure that the night before the discovery they saw how some people placed boxes in the place, so they thought it was garbage from the stationery store. However, the next morning they noticed that an older woman had been abandoned.

Presumably it was relatives who abandoned the older woman in the streets of Puebla. Photo: Special

Staff from the Municipal and State DIF of Puebla, who checked his vital signs. Still disoriented, the old lady assured the workers that she had been abandoned by her own family.

The elderly woman, whose name was not released, was transferred to the DIF facilities of Puebla to provide the services you need.

Likewise, the neighbors demanded that the authorities initiate a investigation to punish those responsible for this outrageous actionwhich generated outrage on social networks after being spread in the media.

So far, the identity of the people who abandoned the grandmother in the streets of Puebla is unknown, but it is presumed that they are her relatives, who left her to her fate with only a couple of blankets and cardboard boxes.