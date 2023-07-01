Through her social networks, the activist reported that her sedan car He disappeared from the place where he left him to go shopping between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. this Thursday.

The events occurred in the parking lot of the Soriana Bellavista Squarelocated at 200 street between París and Calzada Olea in Ciudad Obregón.

He explained that it is a white Nissan Altima vehicle and 2009 model, which does not have license plates because it is in the process of obtaining the plates.

He said that he went to the Integral Center for the Procurement of Justice to present the complaint of theft of which he was a victim, in order to initiate an investigation in this regard.

Lira Muñoz highlighted that in said vehicle It is where he travels together with members of the Rastreadoras collective of Ciudad Obregón to carry out the search days of missing persons.