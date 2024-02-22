Two women who left California to the United States for a supposed visit to the dentist They were detained in Texas when they returned. They ended up in federal custody when they were discovered with 32 kilos of methamphetamine hidden in the trunk of his vehicle.

Presumably visiting Mexico to eat regional food again, visit a shopping center and attend a scheduled appointment with a dental doctor, the women recognized as Mireya Rodarte and Yumili Flores are detained because The real reason for their trip was different from what they declared.

According to the information provided by News Channel 8, The discovery occurred after Border Patrol agents verified his documents. While carrying out the relevant interview, an officer noticed that the computer was emitting an unusual signal, so the vehicle in which they were traveling had to be taken for a second inspection, more detailed than the first instance.

On the roof of the two women's truck, The agents discovered 12 hidden packages, which after being put on the scale, the information showed that they weighed a total of 32 kilos. In a subsequent analysis, officers verified that the substance tested positive for methamphetamine, which according to a United Nations (UN) report published last year, is the most important illegally manufactured synthetic drug in the world.

The two California women said they knew nothing about the drug

The testimonies of the women, who testified separately, indicate that neither of them knew that the van in which they were traveling contained drugs. In that line, They continued to state that the purpose of their visit was to go to the dentist and then return to Vista, California.

The complaint document filed in the United States District Court for the District of California states that the women are in federal custodyaccused of felony importation of a controlled substanceand will have a preliminary detention hearing on February 22 in San Diego County.