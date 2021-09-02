Pakistani military aside. Taliban militiamen to the other. There is hardly any distance between them. The Pakistani green and white flag shares the limelight with the white flag of the Emirate that marks the beginning of the land controlled by Islamists armed with kalasnikovs, but also with modern weapons donated by the United States to the defunct Afghan Army. The Torkham border, located north of Peshawar and just 180 kilometers from Kabul, is slowly picking up activity and it is easier to cross the Emirate than to leave it. In Torkham the flow of Afghans returning home is constant. Leaving the country, however, is reserved for diplomats and those with a valid Pakistani visa.

In the evacuations led by the United States, 120,000 people left the Afghan territory, but thousands and thousands of collaborators were left on the ground. Qatar, which together with Turkey has become the great bridge of the Taliban with the international community, is working on the reopening of the airport and the possible establishment of a humanitarian corridor. The Taliban repeat daily that they will let out those who have a visa. The problem is that many lack it and that with the airport closed, only the land borders remain, but the neighbors keep them semi-sealed.

The women, separated



Dozens of men crowd into a kind of elongated prison covered by a tejavana that is the pedestrian access to the border post on the Pakistani side. Women go through another area that men cannot access. Ajbar is expecting her daughter Sabrina, who married an Afghan ten years ago, went to live in Jalalabad and has never returned since.

“I had planned the trip before the arrival of the Taliban, but everything has been delayed and now there is no way to get permission from Pakistan. She is on one side of the border and I on the other. The entire northern part of Pakistan and southern Afghanistan is Pashtun territory. Entire families are separated by a border, but share language, culture and traditions.

Heal Mohamed is a truck driver. He was involved in an accident in early August and traveled to Peshawar for treatment at a hospital. Now recovered, he has no doubts about his desire to return home. “My family lives in Kabul, I talk to them every day and they tell me that there are financial problems, but not security. The capital is calm and the route is safe.

The security mantra is repeated in each of those who wait their turn to present their passport and return to the Emirate. Also that of the economy, although the news that Western Union, the company specializing in sending money, resumed the activity was a door of hope. Daud also traveled to Pakistan a few weeks ago for medical reasons. He had to accompany his mother. «I have received a call from my school to tell me that classes have started again and that I must join. Why am I not going to do it? My life is there and I want to complete my studies ”, he comments while preparing the papers that will allow him to cross.

Asmare has dressed in her best salwar kamize (a typical local costume with wide trousers and blouse), she has packed several gifts in her wheeled suitcase and is smiling through this kind of long latticed corridor. “The Western media only talk about negative things, but we see one thing that is the most important of all: with the Taliban in power we have a chance to live in peace. We are fed up with war after war. I’m going to see my friends in Jalalabad and I’ll be back in a week. He says goodbye with a wide smile.

The Emirate Gate



Once you have crossed the Pakistan post, you have to travel a kilometer to reach the Afghan. Torkham means ‘black mountain’ and the setting is from Tolkien’s novel. The small road winds through the enormity of mountains that make you feel like a toy. The fence is up, but right after the first Taliban stop the newcomers. They have raised a large flag of the Emirate and cut the road with one of the off-road vans previously used by the Police and the Army.

Behind the vehicle is a group of about two hundred people waiting their turn to cross in bright sunlight. The main job of the militiamen is to control the trucks that pass without stopping loaded to the brim and raising a dust that clouds up the mountains. They exchange comments with the Pakistani military deployed there and do not put any impediment before the cameras. They are seen to be relaxed and with the confidence of someone who has the strength. Some cover their faces with handkerchiefs, others wear it uncovered. They are all heavily armed. After decades in hiding, they now impose order.

“At the moment there is no heavy traffic in people because both sides ask to have all the documents in order, but things are starting to work, some elements of the old Government are now working with the Emirate and the border is also operational on their side”, comments Colonel Rizwan Nazir. The military emphasize that coordination with the Taliban has made “the situation remain stable.”