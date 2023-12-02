He appeared collapsed in a wheelchair and had serious problems making himself understood with what came out of his trembling and acidic mouth. But he retained the magnetism, the mordacity and a sense of humor capable of raising rashes among political correctness. It happened in the tasty documentary Crock of Gold. That man’s name was Shane MacGowan and he just beat her up. He was the voice of The Pogues, a myth with a cause, creator of hymns full of strength and life, a model soundtrack to accompany midnight drunkenness. He could also be lyrical, as in the beautiful song Summer in Siamideal for licking wounds.

They say that he was a bully since he was little. Likewise, a toothless punk (his poisonous mouth was split open quite a few times) and alcohol and drugs left ferocious marks on his anatomy and on his head. Despite so much disorder, he never renounced his political and social consciousness in Ireland’s most tragic years. He didn’t kill anyone and made many people happy with his music. His widow has declared that he has gone with Jesus and Mary. Frankly, I don’t see him in such pious company. Yes with the most transgressive devil, with the godfather of so many joyful vices.

The late Kissinger was awarded an aberrant and surreal Nobel Peace Prize. I don’t see him sharing the same place in eternity as MacGowan. Both had a justified reputation as womanizers, but Kissinger, so cold and pragmatic, attributed his conquests to the fact that power is the most powerful aphrodisiac. And he always had it. I don’t think that in his long existence there was ever any remorse for the countless people in Vietnam, Cambodia and Latin America that his brilliant political advice sent to the grave. May only those who deserve it rest in peace.

