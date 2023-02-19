After the lousy start of the Clausura 2023 tournament for Deportivo Cruz Azul, the celestial board is already considering making several modifications for the next tournament, with the dismissal of Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrez Other changes are coming where it is planned to have a good start from the beginning.
In this contest, on the corresponding day 8, the Machine achieved its first victory after beating the Strip of Puebla 1-3 with Joaquin Moreno on the bench on an interim basis.
The celestial team accumulates two consecutive tournaments starting in a terrible way, since it must be remembered that the previous tournament had a bad start with Diego Aguirre on the bench and was dismissed after the humiliating 7-0 win against the Eagles on date 10. That is why, from now on, planning changes for the next tournament is beginning, since several first-team players will leave.
According to information on the portal, Halftimethe cement board has decided that it will let go of two of its veterans and historical figures: Julio Cesar Dominguez and raphael bacca. The central defender’s contract ends in June of this year and after the performances and scandals that he has starred in, the intention is not to renew him and end his long stage, since his entire career has been within the celestial institution.
For his part, the midfielder raphael bacca, has just renewed until December of this year, but it is estimated that the board of directors will raise the possibility of terminating the link by mutual agreement this summer. It should be noted that both players started in the victory over Puebla, and even Tasting Dominguez he scored the team’s second goal.
