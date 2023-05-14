The Attorney General of Justice of Baja California reported that they were found two bodies on road ancient Tijuana-Tecate.

He said that after 3:22 p.m. this Saturday the finding of the bodies of a man and a woman bound hand and foot in the middle of the road.

Until now identity unknown of the victims and there is no information on the alleged perpetrators.

On the other hand, at noon this Saturday another lifeless woman was located in the Benito Juárez Patrimonial neighborhood of the city of Tijuana.