Guadalupe y Calvo, Chih.- Due to the territorial dispute between members of La Línea and the Sinaloa Cartel in the municipality of Guadalupe y Calvo, dozens of families have had to flee their homes and take refuge in Cinco Llagas, which has generated fear among the people who live in the different communities in that area.

The above was announced by members of organizations and groups dedicated to the defense of the territory who, outside the Government Palace, demanded an end to the war that has existed in the mountainous area for several years but has been increasing more and more since 2022 to date.

“In the community of Cinco Llagas, since June, July and now in August, there has been an increase in aggression between organized crime cartels that are ravaging the population,” explained one of the activists who decided to remain anonymous out of fear.

The interviewee said that, although the State Police and the Army came to their aid, the trucks were not enough and they refused to mobilize the people at risk.

“Currently, there are 150 people stranded and unprotected; there are already around 100 people who have managed to get out, mostly mestizos, but unfortunately, there are others who have not been able to move,” said the residents on strike.

In this same sense, another of the complainants said that one of the major problems and fights that members of organized crime have is the attempt to recruit young indigenous people.

“Both cartels are trying to recruit young people. Members of indigenous communities have said that they do not belong to either cartel and that they want to live in their ranches, but the threat is death or leaving,” they explained.

Likewise, both La Línea and the Sinaloa Cartel have recruited by force, and in addition to that, they have gone to the houses where they loot or seize the properties.

Among the requests is humanitarian assistance for men, women, children and the elderly, who are the ones who suffer the most.

In addition, there is a request for food, health care, and for teachers to return.

“Due to the wave of violence, there have been no classes since the beginning of the school year; sadly, there is also no support for people who move to the community of Baborigame. Ideally, they would be able to be in their community, but they are not allowed to do so.”

Although the problem has been increasing, turning into a war, there has been no response from either state or federal authorities.

“What also happens is that no government recognizes internal forced displacement, they justify it by saying that there are two to four cases when the truth is that this is not the case,” said one of the representatives of the collectives. According to what they indicated, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) has not wanted to see this as a crime due to the lack of complaints, but the reason is fear.

“They are afraid… the authorities should collect all the statements and the situation; address it, but above all go to the origins and the long-term causes.”

Currently, the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) has a complaint filed but it has not yet been resolved.

The only authority that has been aware has been the Executive Commission for Attention to Victims, who have given attention to these cases.

“I think Norma Ledezma’s presence is appreciated. She was in the communities for two or three days. She is the highest-ranking official who has gone to the area, and the other authorities are the delegations that are stationed there… It has not really been taken as an emergency situation. They have brought food but it has not been enough. They have been there, they have left a shelter but it does not protect the people and they are still afraid because the criminal groups are very violent with the people.”

At the end of the demonstration, the Secretary General, Santiago De la Peña, held a meeting with representatives of the protesters in the Pacheco room of the Secretariat. The meeting was attended by Enrique Rascón, Secretary of Indigenous Peoples and Communities; Diana Villalobos Díaz, Isabel González, Flor Laura Gómez and Sarahí Aguirre Granillo, from Consultoría Técnica Comunitaria AC; Isela González Díaz, from Alianza Sierra Madre; and Daniel Prieto, from the Attorney General’s Office.