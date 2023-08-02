His parents had left him with the car running because he was sleeping.

THE Carabinieri they had to make an urgent intervention in the parking lot outside the Castel Guelfo outlet. There was a one-year-old boy in a car alone in Bologna. The car was on and the air conditioning on. The parents, joined shortly after by Arma agents, said they didn’t want to wake up the sleeping child, so they left him there.

Photo source from Unsplash

A passerby saw the child all alone in the car parked outside the Castel Guelfo outlet, in the Bologna area. It was Sunday and this person immediately called the Arma headquarters, worried about the health conditions of that little boy abandoned in the middle left in front of a shop in the center “The Style Outlets of Castel Guelfo”.

The Carabinieri reached the parking lot in a few moments. When they arrived, they saw the child inside the vehicle. The car was open, with the engine running and the air conditioning on. No trace of parents around.

Shortly after, the parents of the one-year-old boy left the shop where they were come in for shopping. Seeing their child in the arms of a Carabiniere, outside their car, they justified themselves, saying that they had gone away for a few minutes.

They had entered the shop with their other three children. They had decided to leave the youngest one year old inside the car because he was sleeping. But the car was open, running, and air-conditioned. Parents still risk being sued for abandonment of minors.

Photo source from Pixabay

One-year-old boy in a car alone in Bologna: his parents had left him there because he was sleeping and they had to go into a shop

The Carabinieri have identified the parents, a foreign couple residing in Bologna. And they reported them to the Bologna prosecutor’s office.

Photo source from Pixabay

In fact, they could receive a complaint for violation of article 591 of the penal code, for abandonment of minors or incapable persons, for having left the one-year-old child alone in the car in Bologna.