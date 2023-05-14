The carabinieri have reported a Sri Lankan spouses, a 32-year-old and a 29-year-old, who live in Lucca, for the crime of aggravated abandonment of minors. The couple would have left their daughter, only five months old, for about an hour inside their car parked under the sun in the parking lot of a sporting goods store in Lucca, in via delle Cornacchie, where they had gone to shop.

At 18.45, on the recommendation of a passerby, the military intervened and after promptly tracking down the couple, they opened the car to rescue the little girl. The little girl was tested by the high temperature and was entrusted to the 118 staff and transported to the emergency room of the San Luca hospital. After the tests, the little girl was discharged with a three-day prognosis.