THIS FRIDAY, the former workers of Mexicana de Aviación will decide if they accept the offer of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador to sell the last monetizable assets.

We are talking about the brands, valued at 407 million pesos; the Training Center, at 210 million; the Guadalajara offices, at 86 million; those of Balderas of the CdMx, in 29 million; a Thomson simulator, at 8.6 million, and another Singer, at 1.2 million.

In summary, the 4T is offering the unions of retirees, pilots, flight attendants, ground workers and a coalition of trusted employees, 741.8 million pesos, something like 38.4 million dollars.

In 2015, a private valuation commissioned by the bankruptcy trustee, Alfonso Ascencio Triujeque, yielded a figure of 135 million dollars, an amount that depreciated to 75 million in 2017.

In those years, in addition to what the INDAABIN now valued, the fiscal precincts and various Airbus engines were included, which are not currently included.

The former employees, around 8,600, are at a crossroads: either they already take the informal offer that was made through the Ministry of Labor, led by María Luisa Alcalde, and by the labor advisor, her father, the lawyer labor activist Arturo Alcalde, or there will be no one to buy from them.

Until now, the unions of pilots and flight attendants, led respectively by Humberto Gual and Ada Salazar, have spoken out for accepting the proposal, the same situation as the union of retirees and the coalition of trusted employees, represented in each case by Fausto Guerrero and Alfonso Martinez.

The only union that has expressed its refusal to sell the Training Center, the Guadalajara and CdMx offices, and the simulators is the ground workers union, headed by Tomás del Toro, which has even conditioned the sale of the brands to be do through a trust.

If on Friday the five labor representations accept the government’s approach, which until now is not official, it will make it official, conditions will be protocolized and a period will be opened to conclude the purchase offer.

Then the Mexican Aviation brand will pass under the control of the Ministry of Defense, led by Luis Cresencio Sandoval, to be operated by the new army airline that is planned to be launched.

There will be no Mexicana rescue, there will be no accompaniment for the 8,600 former workers of the extinct Mexicana, much less the economic or labor prayers they have been asking for 12 years ago.

Another broken promise by López Obrador, who during his 2013 and 2018 presidential campaigns exploded politically.

OF SCANDAL. YESTERDAY the director of Finance and Administration of the ISSSTE, Almendra Ortiz, summoned all her deputy directors to instruct them that they have three days to proceed with the purchase of the controversial imaging equipment that they acquired in July of last year from the company IMEDIC, but that They have not been able to get going in the institute’s clinics due to their constant failures. The direct adjudication that Ortiz operated was plagued with irregularities and was questioned by the Internal Control Body itself and by the director himself, Pedro Zenteno.

In December the Ministry of Public Administration, headed by Roberto Salcedo, disqualified IMEDIC for 45 months. Well, do what you want, but this Almendra turned everyone around yesterday, including some doctors who were dissatisfied by the uselessness of the equipment, the lack of service and the demand to buy. The official in question is now going to use a front company, IIBIO, related to the disabled IMEDIC, and ordered to sign with a purchase date of last December 31 to use the 2022 budget. Why does Almendra Ortiz act so crudely and with impunity? Is it true, as rumored, that behind this contract there is financing for the campaign of the Head of Government of the CdMx, Claudia Sheinbaum? And it is that what does not sound logical sounds metallic.

NEXT MONDAY between 2 and 3 in the afternoon, the arrivals of President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are scheduled. The American will arrive at Benito Juárez International Airport and the Canadian at Felipe Ángeles International Airport. On the same Monday afternoon, the first bilateral meeting between Biden and Andrés Manuel López Obrador will take place. Subsequently, the three leaders will have dinner at the National Palace with their respective wives.

On Tuesday, in a place still unknown, Biden and Trudeau will hold their respective bilateral meeting, before the summit between the three leaders takes place. This will be at AMLO’s presidential house and will last approximately two hours. In parallel, the delegations of Mexico, the United States and Canada, made up of a maximum of ten officials, will have their own trilateral rounds. Biden will leave the country on the afternoon of that same Tuesday. Trudeau will have the bilateral meeting with López Obrador on Wednesday and then he will leave.

THE Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) will announce today the signing of a credit line for 200 million dollars with the CFE that is added to the financing exercised in 2022 to support short and medium-term working capital. In addition, the institution chaired by Sergio Díaz-Granados will support with resources to develop the technology adoption strategy and demonstration projects of energy storage systems of the electricity company directed by Manuel Bartlett, an option that is increasingly used to balance the changes between supply and demand of energy and give flexibility, reliability and stability to electrical systems.

This operation is part of a CAF regional countercyclical facility aimed at companies that provide public services, aimed at meeting working capital financing needs within the framework of the economic reactivation of Latin America and the Caribbean. The exercised line will contribute to the CFE not committing necessary resources for the development of energy infrastructure, critical for the country.

On December 24, the Institute to Return the Stolen to the People (Indep) committed a whopping almost one billion pesos to hire surveillance services for the assets under its administration and custody for the next three years. There were two contracts: one for Sepiver and another for Serprosep.

The first, originally from Veracruz and with other previous contracts from the same organization led by Ernesto Prieto, was awarded a purse of around 730 million pesos. The second secured a business of more than 216 million pesos until 2025. As a reference, between 2019 and 2020, INDEP had reported expenses of just 40 million pesos in these services, but apparently the complaints about theft of items ended up triggering this investment.

ANOTHER FROM ISSSTE. Aquaseo, the cleaning company that also contracted the Almendra Ortiz area, has refused to respect the 20% salary increase that was announced by the federal government, in addition to the fact that, according to the workers, it has not complied with the delivery of material and equipment. Given this, the workforce of the General Hospital of Toluca decided to stop activities from the beginning of this week.

But that is not all, since the supplier from January to next February was chosen without a contest, after Enrique Rosas Sánchez, head of the Department of Works and General Services, assured until January 2 that no agreement had been reached. an agreement with the previous contractor, despite the fact that Semalyn said it was in a position to perpetuate the service since last December 22.