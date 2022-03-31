Mazatlan, Sinaloa.- A vehicle was left abandoned and without plates after having collided with a fence of a school supervision of preschool education in the Benito Juárez neighborhood, in the city of Mazatlán.

Apparently it was during the early hours of the morning that the mishap between Insurgentes Avenue and Agustín Melgar Street took place, where an old-model white Nissan Tsuru crashed into the fence of said educational office.

It was not until the personnel arrived to work at said facilities that they realized what had happened.

It was announced that those who were traveling on board the car had the necessary time to be able to remove the plates since it did not have them and when reviewing the serial number, the report that is given through the digital platforms showed that it does not have a report Of robbery.

Inside an office you can see remains of debris that were produced after the accident and caused damage to the electronic equipment of said institution.

It was commented that apparently the occupants of said vehicle could have been driving at an immoderate speed and for some reason lost control of the steering wheel and ended up colliding with said fence.

Elements of the Municipal Transit were transferred to the site who would take charge of the event and also transferred the unit to the municipal pension facilities in the Valles del Ejido neighborhood waiting to be claimed by its owner so that it is responsible for the damages. caused to the fence of said educational offices.