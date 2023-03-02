The body of a man, handcuffed and covered with a blanket, is found on the road that goes to Ejido Maravillas, in García

Monterrey, Nuevo León.- The body of a man tied up and covered with a blanket was found this morning GarciaNew Lion.

On one side of the road that goes to the Ejido Maravillas, the body was located, which is estimated to have been abandoned at that site during the early morning.

A police source reported that around 8:45 a.m. a report was received that there was a body thrownat the end of Colonia Los Arcángeles.

Police and Civil Protection elements arrived at the scene, on Avenida Nuevo Renacimiento and San Jarón, confirming the finding a dead person.

After confirming that it was a crimerequested the intervention of the State Investigation Agency and the Institute of Criminalistics and Expert Services.

The informant indicated that the deceased is a man between 25 and 30 years old. I was covered with a blanketthe same with which they tied his hands and feet.

A wire was observed around his neck, the police source explained.

He added that with the naked eye the man could see blows to his right arm, which was uncovered.

The authorities will wait for the results of the autopsy to find out the cause of death.