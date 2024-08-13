Ciudad Juarez.- Unidentified persons dumped the lifeless body of a half-naked man in the Azteca neighborhood, where he was found yesterday at around 8:00 a.m., reported operational personnel from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

Municipal police from the Western District went to Mijes and Pablo Téllez streets, a dirt road where they found the body with a green plastic bag and gray adhesive tape over the head, half-naked and partially wrapped in a gray blanket.

A preventive police commander said that signs of torture could be seen on various parts of his body; he was apparently beaten with a heavy object and thrown somewhere during the night.

The police cordoned off the crime scene and notified the State Investigation Agency (AEI) and forensic experts from the Northern District Prosecutor’s Office, to whom they gave up the space.

This brings the number of people murdered in Ciudad Juárez this month to 27.

Angry neighbor shoots two people

Before the end of Sunday, two men were shot after an argument between two neighbors in the Granjas de Chapultepec neighborhood, reported operational personnel from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat.

The violent incident occurred at 11:50 p.m. on Faisán and Torcaza streets, where the house of 49-year-old Manuel CS is located. He told the police that he was in the company of three people and had an argument with another neighbor who was driving a white compact car, who fired shots at them.

As a result of the attack, Reynaldo Josué, 22, and Manuel, 40, were injured and were treated by Rescue paramedics and taken to a hospital.

The victims had wounds caused by shrapnel from a shotgun, which did not put their lives at risk, according to the medical report submitted to the State Investigation Agency.

The perpetrator escaped from the scene and was being sought yesterday by elements of the Ministerial Police, however his capture was not reported.