During the early hours of this Monday, residents of the colony farms mexicowho walked on the ridge of Avenida Presidente Plutarco Elias Streetbetween Chicle and Privada de Canela streets, they passed next to the field where they saw the legs of a man lying down.

Among the accesses to a fast soccer field, in the Iztacalco mayor’s office, the lifeless body of a stabbed man was found, for which they called the corresponding authorities, seeing that he did not move.

Elements of the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC) from Mexico City, to verify the emergency, that’s when they saw the man around 25-30 years old lying on the artificial grass.

The subject was in one of the accesses to the field in one of the goals, bloodied and with an injury caused by a knife, for which they requested an ambulance.

ERUM paramedics arrived at the point to provide him with first aid, but they could only confirm that he no longer had vital signs; the deep wound caused him to bleed to death slowly, apparently over several hours. See also Pepe Aguilar will be tonight the birthday present of León, Guanajuato on its 447th anniversary