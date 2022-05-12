Culiacán, Sinaloa.- During the first minutes of this Thursday, May 12, the body of a man without life was abandoned on the sidewalk of a pAnteon of the Barrancos sector in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The events were recorded on Giovanni Zamudio avenue between Boulevard de la Marina and the coastal one right on the sidewalk of the pantheon Guadalupano Garden which is located in the Capistrano subdivision.

The report was given at approximately 00:45 hours. It is about a man of approximately 30 to 35 years of age who only wears a gray boxer shorts, and a tattoo of a skull with a rose can be seen on his left forearm, he is of regular complexion, medium height, light brown and Apparently, she has a gunshot wound to the head.

Everything indicates that the victim has died several hours in another place and they only came and left the body in said cemetery.

The first to answer the call were municipal agents who, upon arrival and confirming that a lifeless person had been located, proceeded to cordon off the area awaiting experts and investigators from the prosecution.