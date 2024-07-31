Step.- El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers arrested Andrew Gabriel H., 19. He was charged with theft of property (valued between $2,500 and $30,000) and evading or resisting arrest and booked into the El Paso County Detention Center on a combined $35,000 fine.

Carjacking investigators say a woman had just arrived home and parked in the driveway, leaving her keys in the car and the door unlocked. Police say Andrew Gabriel H. allegedly got into the car and drove away.

The victim then flagged down a passing driver, who turned out to be an undercover police officer. Other officers were then able to stop Andrew Gabriel H. after a chase, which involved a DPS aircraft. Andrew Gabriel H. lost control and crashed into the median of Loop 375. He was then taken into custody by police.

The incident occurred before 9:30 am on July 29, 2024.

