Ciudad Juarez.- In the early hours of this day, the lifeless body of a man was found, wrapped in a blanket, in the southeastern part of the city, reported operational personnel of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

The body was found on Rafael Preciado Hernández and Hacienda Del Encanto streets in the Manuel Gómez Morín neighborhood, where police officers initially arrived in unit 506 and saw a bundle wrapped in a blanket lying on a dirt road, said a SSPM coordinator.

The victim was wearing a purple shirt and blue jeans, his hands were tied with a white electrical cable and there were signs of blows on his head.

Near the scene, police had access to videos from a security camera in a business, where two men could be seen leaving the body, who escaped aboard a white or gray Chevrolet Malibu.