Tonala, Jalisco.- A corpse with traces of violence was left in a ravine, this Saturday morning, in the municipality of tonaláJalisco

The body was located shortly before 11:00 a.m., at the main entrance to Barranca 7 Cascadas, in Colonia Colimilla.

The Tonala Police he received a report in which he was alerted to the presence of a corpse in the aforementioned site, upon arrival they confirmed the finding, upon detecting an unconscious person in the place.

When reviewed by medical services personnel from tonaláthe paramedics indicated that the person was lifeless and had different marks of blows, mainly bruises on the skull.

The deceased was transferred to the forensic facilities, where experts will try to identify the deceased, while the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation folder to find those responsible.