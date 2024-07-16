Juarez City.- On the second day of the SSPM 2024 Summer Camp at the Municipal Police Academy, children and adolescents enjoyed two important participations by SSPM groups.

The elements of the Special Operations Group (GOE) began by displaying the equipment they use for contingencies. They had the opportunity to learn about it and even put it on so they could see the weight of the equipment. In addition, the elements explained to them in which cases the equipment is used.

Also present were members of the K9 group who received applause from everyone during their exhibition, which consisted of a practice of searching for narcotics, interacting with the children, since they were the ones who hid the pseudo aroma for the exercise.

They also did a basic and advanced obedience demonstration with the trained dogs, in which they were able to appreciate the training that the SSPM dogs have, 13 in total, but this day only three attended the practices with the participants in the summer camp.

To conclude their participation, they performed an attack demonstration (guarding and protection) where the dogs arrested a person using special suits for this practice, ending with the opportunity for the children to interact with the dogs and their operators to take photos.

They really enjoyed the activity and were surprised by all the training that the dogs in the K9 group have.