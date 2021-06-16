In times of coronavirus where Zoom, video calls and virtual classes are the new normal in many in different academic areas, the mayor of Rosario, Pablo Javkin, was part of an uncomfortable moment during an open talk organized and coordinated by the university group Franja Morada in the Faculty of Political Sciences of that city.

Is that during the presentation they leaked a porn video between the screens of the participants. The mayor of Rosario had no choice but to smile and the organizers ended the talk that had just begun.

In a cycle of conversations organized by Franja Morada, the mayor was invited this Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. to present on the Single Paper Ballot, a project of which he is a promoter in the province of Santa Fe. The political scientist María Lourdes Lodi was also going to participate, of the Political Electoral Observatory UNR.

When they virtually opened the meeting room for the talk they connected about 30 people between students, teachers and those interested in general. Presentations were made and the keynote speaker was given way.

According to participants Rosario3Javkin spoke for about five minutes, but everything ended quickly when one of the users asked to speak and first broadcast scenes from a horror movie and then played a video pornographic.

In the capture you can see the smile of the mayor, who tried to minimize the fact and take it with grace. However, the organizers decided to suspend the talk immediately after the fact.

From Franja Morada or the faculty did not issue any comment or statement after what happened.

AFG