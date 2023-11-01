Jossmery Toledo and Kiara Fuentes, sister-in-law of Paolo Hurtado, were the protagonists of a confrontation near the Jockey Plaza on October 29. Both gave their defense through social networks and generated concern. However, only the images released this afternoon by ‘Amor y fuego’ would really confirm the facts. “The security themselves can verify you, even the man has made a report about him, they have even threatened to kill him if they recorded him,” said the former police officer before the cameras of said program.

What was Jossmery Toledo’s version?

Jossmery Toledo turned to his official Instagram account to denounce the aggression he suffered in the street at the hands of Paolo Hurtado’s entourage. “I have just experienced a situation of aggression that I have never experienced before, in a public place. I have videos and proof. It is unfortunate to reach this point when I have asked for protective measures to avoid these moments of worry and fear, for me and my family. I’m just making a record here… anything that could happen to me, you already know who the culprits are,” he explained.

Jossmery Toledo denounces aggression and holds Paolo Hurtado responsible. Photo: Instagram screenshot

What did Kiara Fuentes say about Jossmery Toledo?

Kiara Fuentes expressed her anger and accused Jossmery Toledo of distorting the truth and implicating a child who is only a victim of the improper actions of her and Paolo Hurtado by exposing their conflicts on national television.

