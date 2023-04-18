United States.- The first official previews of ‘wicked‘, the musical fantasy film that will be released in November 2024 and has generated high expectations.

Now it is once again the topic of conversation after leaks from the recording set of its first part, unleashing all kinds of reactions, as it shows what the land of Oz will be like and what Ariana Grande will look like as Glinda.

In the photographs, it finally shows how it looks Ariana in her dream personawearing a wonderful pink dress with sparkles and encrusted with crystals with a crown and a scepter, causing high expectations.

Ariana Grande as glinda It has gone viral on the Internet and has enchanted everyone because it looks too beautiful and on more than one occasion he has said that doing this character had been his biggest dream.

The movie ‘Wicked’ part one se will premiere in November 2024 worldwide with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as its protagonists, under the production of Jon M. Chu and adapted for the screen by Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz from their 2003 musical of the same name, which in turn is based on the novel from 1995 by Gregory Maguire.