We are already approaching two years since the launch of God of War Ragnaroklast installment of the character Kratos which has led him to defeat another handful of gods who want to somehow take away his freedom, and now he has had to fight in the company of his son Atreus. And although it is a title that will last a long time, including the small free expansion that was launched recently, it seems that there is already a new project on the way, which may not be AAA size for this occasion.

A few weeks ago it was announced by an industry insider that the announcement of Ghost of Tsushima for PC will be given neither more nor less than the 6th of March and that has been fulfilled, this has been followed by another interesting confirmation in relation to the saga of the god of war. Well, it says that the next game in the saga is already being worked on, but this time it is not being developed by Santa Monica Studiobut someone else who is clearly owned by PlayStation.

However, there is more than one project related to God of War, even outside of Santa Monica Studios. — Silknight (@Silknight) March 5, 2024

With that in mind, it is possible that you are thinking about creating a game of the franchise but of a smaller size, and for that, studios such as bluepoint Or until Bend Studios, since at this time it has not been clearly stated what they are working on. For its part, Santa Monica must be taking a break from the franchise, this after releasing the roguelike for Ragnarok in December. To this are added comments from the producer of the saga, Corey Barlog who is apparently tired of working on it.

Remember that the last two installments of god of war are available in PS4 and PS5.

Editor's note: It's possible that Sony is finally releasing games that are a bit lower in quality, but coming out more frequently to stay ahead with the market. And this year the third parties are the ones who are going to keep PS5 afloat, there is not much more.